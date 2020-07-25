Yellow weather warning for thunderstorm issued in Himachal Pradesh, rainfall predicted till July 31

Shimla: The Meteorological Department has issued a new 'yellow' weather warning for a thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Saturday (July 25, 2020).

The weather office in Shimla has predicted rainfall in the state till July 31.

The warning was issued for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning in the plains and the lower hills from July 28-29, and in the mid-hills from July 26-29, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 34 degrees Celsius, while the lowest was registered in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 13.2 degrees Celsius.

The Met issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption and poses danger to life.

Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings. It indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days that could affect the public.