हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath launches Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund to boost job creation

Yogi Adityanath said a large number of migrant workers have come to Uttar Pradesh at this time and the state government is looking to provide them employment as per their skill.

Yogi Adityanath launches Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund to boost job creation

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the 'Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund' and handed over the first installment of Rs 15 crore to the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said it was important to bring a new startup policy for agriculture, health, education, and other important sectors so that the youth can connect with it.

This move will boost job creation and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the state government and SIDBI with this aim in mind, he added.

He said a large number of migrant workers have come to Uttar Pradesh at this time and the state government is looking to provide them employment as per their skill.

This will not only solve their problems but the benefit of their energy and talent will also be provided to the entire country through Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Adityanath said his government's intention is noble, but along with that, decision-making ability will also have to be speeded up. It is necessary to take timely decisions to pursue good work with speed, otherwise, a large section will be deprived of the benefits of schemes, he added.

He said the new startup policy will motivate more and more youths to launch their own startups.

Under the new package announced by the Government of India for MSMEs, the MSME Department of the state has organised a huge online loan fair and the process of giving loans to entrepreneurs has been completed, the chief minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the MoU with SIDBI will speed up the establishment of startups and give a boost to the startup culture.

There are immense opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, the youth here have new ideas and concepts, but they were not utilised till now, he said. The present government is paying attention to this, Sharma added. 

Tags:
Chief Minister Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh Startup FundStartup funding
Next
Story

NIA arrests conspirator of Parihar brothers' killing Rustam Ali, sent to 7-day custody
  • 1,06,750Confirmed
  • 3,303Deaths

Full coverage

  • 49,90,503Confirmed
  • 3,25,677Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M6S

Priyanka Gandhi Bus Row: UP Congress chief, Ajay Kumar Lallu has been arrested