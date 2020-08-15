हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independence Day

You have so much to be proud of: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu greets India on Independence Day

Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulated his Indian counterpart and a PM Modi and the people of India on country's Independence Day.

You have so much to be proud of: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu greets India on Independence Day
Image courtesy: twitter/@BenjaminNetanyahu

Wishing India on the occasion of 74th Independence day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that India has so much to be proud of. The wish came on the eve of independence and just before the onset of Sabbath when official work generally comes to a standstill in this Jewish country.

Congratulating his Indian counterpart and a "very good friend" Narendra Modi and the people of India on the eve of the country's Independence Day, he said, ''Wishing my very good friend@PMOIndia@narendramodi and all the people of #IncredibleIndia a joyful #IndiaIndependenceDay You have so much to be proud of."

The Sabbath is Judaism's day of rest and the seventh day of the week.

"Swatantra Diwas ki haardik shubhkamnayen", wrote Netanyahu in Hindi attaching a picture of him with PM Narendra Modi.

