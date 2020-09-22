Your dreams will shape the reality of India, says PM Modi in IIT Guwahati 22nd Convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 22) said that 'the future of a nation is what its youth think today' while he was addressing students at the 22nd convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati via video-conferencing.

During his address, PM Modi said to students, ''Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. This is the time to be future-ready.''

''In the last few days, you may have discussed the National Education Policy (NEP). It is for the youth of 21st-Century who will lead the country and make India a global leader in science and technology,'' said PM Modi.

He lauded the New Education policy and said that the National Education Policy will establish India as an international education destination. He added that the high performing institutions will be encouraged to set up campuses abroad. IIT-Guwahati has to play a key role in this vision beyond boundaries expansion.

He further said, ''Under NEP, students will read about technology through technology. Through this policy, admission and assessment will be done through technology.''

He also urged IIT-Guwahati to set up a Center for disaster management and risk reduction.

PM said, "I am happy that 300 students will get their PhD today. I am of the view that research will become a habit for you. You have to research for the new ideas and betterment of the country and I hope you will do so."

This year, 1,803 students including 687 BTech and 637 MTech students will get their degrees during the convocation. The PM is the chief guest of the programme and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also participated in the event.