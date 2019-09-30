close

Narendra Modi

Your innovation will help India become USD 5 trillion economy: PM Modi at IIT Madras convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the students at the IIT-Madras convocation and said that innovation and application of technology by IITians will play an important role in helping India become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the students at the IIT-Madras convocation and said that innovation and application of technology by IITians will play an important role in helping India become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024. “Today, India is aspiring to become a 5 trillion dollar economy. Your innovation, aspiration and application of technology will fuel this dream. It will become the bedrock of India’s big leap into the most competitive economy,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister lauded the students and said that he saw the “spirit of New India” in them. “In front of me, is both a mini-India and the spirit of New India. There’s energy, vibrancy and positivity. I can see the dreams of the future in your eyes. I could see the destiny of India in your eyes,” PM Modi said.

Calling IIT-M a “remarkable” insititution, the prime minister stressed that Tamil Nadu is home to Tamil, which is one of the oldest languages in the world. “This is a remarkable institution. I’m told that here, the mountains move and the rivers are stationary. We are in the state of Tamil Nadu, which has a special distinction. It is home to the oldest languages in the world - Tamil,” said the PM.

The PM said the graduating students that they were getting their degree at a time when the whole world is looking towards India. “You’re indeed fortunate, you’re passing out from such a fantastic institute at a time when the world is looking at India as a land of unique opportunities. During the US visit, I met many Heads of States, business leaders, innovators, investors. In our discussions, there was one thread common. It was optimism about New India,” said the PM.

