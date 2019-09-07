Your work not in vain: Rahul Gandhi to ISRO after moon lander loses contact

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 mission saying their passion and dedication is an inspiration to every Indian and their work is not in vain, rather it has laid the foundation for many more path-breaking Indian space missions.

Live TV

His remarks came hours after the much-anticipated Vikram lander lost signal moments before its moon landing.

"Congratulations to the team at ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion and dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking and ambitious Indian space missions," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2019

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) saying they have traversed the new frontiers of space and made every citizen proud.

"Chandrayaan-2 mission is a testimony that ISRO`s scientists have traversed the new frontiers of space and made every Indian proud. "We see it as a new opportunity to surge ahead and reach greater heights. Future is only brighter to achieve new feats and heights," Surjewala tweeted.

#Chandrayaan2 mission is a testimony that ISRO’s scientists have traversed the new frontiers of space & made every Indian proud We see it as a new opportunity to surge ahead & reach greater heights. Future is only brighter to achieve new feats & heights!https://t.co/QYyVMVfyuQ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 7, 2019

In a last stage snag, the communication link between India's moon lander Vikram and the moon orbiter got snapped as the former was descending towards the moon's South Pole early on Saturday, throwing suspense over the fate of Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Announcing the snapping of communication link, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said, the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was 2.1 km from the moon's surface.