YouTuber Booked For Posting 'Peacock Curry' Recipe Video, Curry Sent For Testing

Forest officials, after being alerted about the video, visited Tangallapalli village and found chicken curry at the man's residence. The curry has been sent for forensic testing, and the investigation is ongoing. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 01:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A YouTuber has been booked in the Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district for allegedly posting a "peacock curry recipe" video on his channel.  According to a forest official, the YouTuber engaged in this act to increase his channel's viewership, as revealed by an initial investigation. Forest officials, alerted to a video demonstrating how to make peacock curry, visited Tangallapalli village and found chicken curry at the man's residence. The curry has been sent for forensic testing, and the investigation continues. The individual was formally charged on Sunday, and following objections from animal rights activists, the video was removed. More details awaited.  

This is a developing story.

