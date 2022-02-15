Zee Exclusive: Charanjit Singh Channi fumes over chopper row, says BJP scared of him

A day after his helicopter was denied airspace, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the move was a deliberate attempt to stop him from attending Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Hoshiarpur district.

"I am a terrorist. Why are they afraid of me?" Channi said in a conversation with Zee Media. The Punjab chief minister added that the BJP is scared of his popularity and though they have "stopped my helicopter, they won't be able to stop me".

Speaking on state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's act of not speaking at an event in Dhuri, Channi said that the former wanted to speak at a programme later and chose not to speak.

He slammed AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann over his alleged drinking addiction. "Bhagwant Mann becomes an alcoholic after 6 pm," Channi said, adding, "he didn't leave his addiction even after the swearing of his mother.

The Chief Minister further termed Kejriwal "a black Britisher" who "wants to loot Punjab".

On Monday, Channi was denied the permission to fly to Hoshiarpur due to imposition of a no-fly zone ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit. Chief Minister's helicopter was not permitted to take off from Chandigarh owing to the security compulsion.

Channi was supposed to fly to Hoshiarpur to attend Rahul Gandhi`s rally. However, Gandhi`s chopper was allowed to land in Hoshiarpur, some 120 km from the state capital.