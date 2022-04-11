हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Breaking: Noida school reports fresh case of Covid-19, student in quarantine

The school administration also issued an advisory for the parents to keep their wards at home if they show symptoms of Covid-19

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: A school in Noida reported a fresh case of Covid-19 on Monday (April 11) after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Zee News' reliable sources said the student was sent to quarantine immediately and the school administration also issued an advisory for the parents to keep their wards at home if they show symptoms of Covid-19.

 

