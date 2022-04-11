New Delhi: A school in Noida reported a fresh case of Covid-19 on Monday (April 11) after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Zee News' reliable sources said the student was sent to quarantine immediately and the school administration also issued an advisory for the parents to keep their wards at home if they show symptoms of Covid-19.
