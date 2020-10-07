Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary receives death threat from Pakistan, second call in 24 hours

New Delhi: Zee News has once again received a threat call from Pakistan on Wednesday (October 7). The Pakistan caller on Wednesday (October 7) morning threatened Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary that his voice would be stopped soon. This is the second threat from Pakistan in two days.

The caller said that this threat will soon come into reality and asked Sudhir Chaudhary to stop speaking against Pakistan. "Our jawans will come and put a gun on your head, and then your voice would be stopped," he added. He also identified himself to be associated with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

Poohpoohing elections in Kashmir, he said they will take over Kashmir, and added that "Ghazwa-i-hind" will happen soon.

On Tuesday, Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary was told on a call that Zee News will be attacked post-midnight.

The call was reportedly made from Pakistan but was probably routed through a United Kingdom number. The caller had threatened to blackout the channel and remove it from the satellite post 12 AM on Wednesday.

Threatening the anchors of the channel also, the caller said that they will have to bear the consequences.

Earlier in May 2020, a Khalistani terrorist had threatened Chaudhary and told him to bear the brunt of showing Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir.

Prior to that, Chaudhary had received threat calls in 2019, 2017, 2016, and 2015.