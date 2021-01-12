हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Zee News poll: 58.7% people think their lives would come back to 'pre-COVID-19 normal' post Coronavirus vaccination

World's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive is going to begin on January 16, 2021, when the coronavirus vaccine doses will be administered in India. 

Zee News poll: 58.7% people think their lives would come back to &#039;pre-COVID-19 normal&#039; post Coronavirus vaccination
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: The world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive is going to begin on January 16, 2021, when the coronavirus vaccine doses will be administered in India. 

On a day when India reported 12,584 new coronavirus confirmed cases which is the lowest daily increase after nearly seven months, Zee News conducted a poll on Twitter and asked its viewers if the 'life would come back to 'pre-COVID-19 normal' post the coronavirus vaccination'.

Over 509 votes have been cast within 12 hours of the poll and 58.7 per cent of the Twitteratis believe that their lives would come back to 'pre-COVID-19 normal' after the coronavirus vaccination drive starts.

However, there were 41.3 per cent people who think that the COVID-19 vaccination drive wouldn't bring a change in their lives.

If you haven't voted yet, you can head to this link -- 'Zee News Poll' and cast your vote.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India (SII) started delivering batches of its COVID-19 vaccine across India on Tuesday (January 12, 2021). 

The pharmaceuticals company's CEO Adar Poonawalla said that over 1.11 crore doses of 'Covishield' vaccines are currently being rolled out in different parts of the country and that there are plans to provide 5 to 6 crore more doses by February. 

Speaking to the select media persons at the SII facility, Poonawalla called it a historic moment and said, "Our trucks left the SII facility early morning and now the vaccine is being distributed in the entire country. This is a proud and historic moment as scientists, experts and all other stake-holders took great efforts while making this vaccine in less than a year."

Poonawalla added that the SII has offered the coronavirus vaccine to the Centre at a special price of Rs 200 and expressed, "This is one of the most affordable vaccines in the world and we are offering it to the GoI at a special price just to support the Prime Minister's vision and to support the 'aam aadmi' of our country."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Republic Day 2021 celebration in India; check key facts

  • 1,04,79,179Confirmed
  • 1,51,327Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M33S

Kiska Bengal: Home minister Amit Shah to visit Bengal on January 30-31