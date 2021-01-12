Zee News poll: 58.7% people think their lives would come back to 'pre-COVID-19 normal' post Coronavirus vaccination

New Delhi: The world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive is going to begin on January 16, 2021, when the coronavirus vaccine doses will be administered in India.

On a day when India reported 12,584 new coronavirus confirmed cases which is the lowest daily increase after nearly seven months, Zee News conducted a poll on Twitter and asked its viewers if the 'life would come back to 'pre-COVID-19 normal' post the coronavirus vaccination'.

Over 509 votes have been cast within 12 hours of the poll and 58.7 per cent of the Twitteratis believe that their lives would come back to 'pre-COVID-19 normal' after the coronavirus vaccination drive starts.

However, there were 41.3 per cent people who think that the COVID-19 vaccination drive wouldn't bring a change in their lives.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India (SII) started delivering batches of its COVID-19 vaccine across India on Tuesday (January 12, 2021).

The pharmaceuticals company's CEO Adar Poonawalla said that over 1.11 crore doses of 'Covishield' vaccines are currently being rolled out in different parts of the country and that there are plans to provide 5 to 6 crore more doses by February.

Speaking to the select media persons at the SII facility, Poonawalla called it a historic moment and said, "Our trucks left the SII facility early morning and now the vaccine is being distributed in the entire country. This is a proud and historic moment as scientists, experts and all other stake-holders took great efforts while making this vaccine in less than a year."

Poonawalla added that the SII has offered the coronavirus vaccine to the Centre at a special price of Rs 200 and expressed, "This is one of the most affordable vaccines in the world and we are offering it to the GoI at a special price just to support the Prime Minister's vision and to support the 'aam aadmi' of our country."