Zee News poll reveals, Greta’s tweet part of bigger propaganda to defame India

The sudden interest of the western celebrities in the issue evoked mixed reactions. While the motivating factor behind the tweet was being debated, Zee News took it to the social forum and conducted the poll with the question: Is #GretaThunberg's recent tweet on #FarmersProtest a part of a sinister international conspiracy to defame India?

India has sharply reacted to the tweets posted by American pop-star Rihana and Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on the situation of farmers' protests in India. 

In response, over 79.5 percent of the population opted for ‘Yes’, which means they believe that Greta’s tweet was in fact part of a sinister international conspiracy to defame India. While only 18.3 percent felt that the tweet had nothing to do with it. The remaining 2.2 percent population opted for the third option. 

The series of events started after celebrated singer Rihanna, who has over 101 million followers on the microblogging website, posted a tweet with a news link saying, "Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest". 

Twitter was still reacting to the American pop-star when another celebrity Greta Thunberg, tweeted the same link, saying, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

While everyone was trying to make sense out of this sudden turn of events, Greta posted another tweet with an attachment of a document and later deleted it from her official handle. The document exposed a glimpse of a sinister conspiracy to defame India on the international stage. 

GretaRihanaFarmer ProtestTwitterinternational propoganda
