Zero Se Hero: Bihar Boy Who Faced Failures But Cracked UPSC Exam With AIR Rank 48 Without Any Coaching – Inspiring Story Of IAS Anurag Kumar

NEW DELHI: Anurag Kumar's journey exemplifies the triumph of perseverance and hard work. Despite facing failures in his academic pursuits, he emerged victorious by cracking the UPSC CSE exam without any coaching. His determination and dedication have set an inspiring precedent for aspirants aiming to conquer the formidable UPSC Mains Exam 2023.

From Graduation Failure To IAS: The Transformation





Anurag Kumar's academic journey took an unexpected turn when he failed his graduation. This setback, however, proved pivotal in steering him towards success. Motivated by this setback, he resolved to pursue a career in the IAS and made a life-altering decision that would shape his future.

Who IS IAS Anurag Kumar?

Hailing from the Katihar district in Bihar, Anurag Kumar began his education in a Hindi-medium school. Transitioning to an English-medium program in Class 8 presented its own set of challenges. Despite his initial status as an average student, Anurag's unwavering determination paved the way for his remarkable transformation.

Triumph And Defeat

Anurag's commitment to excellence became evident when he secured a commendable 90% in his Class 10 Board exams. However, a stumble in the pre-board mathematics exam during Class 12 temporarily derailed his progress. Not to be deterred, he rallied his efforts and achieved a remarkable score of over 90%, which led to his admission to Delhi's prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce.

Battling Graduation Setbacks

Although Anurag secured his degree, his path was fraught with challenges. Battling through numerous failed subjects during his graduation, he persevered, earning his degree and subsequently enrolling in a post-graduate program.

Cracking UPSC Exam Without Coaching

Anurag Kumar's post-graduation phase marked a turning point. With a renewed focus, he embarked on his UPSC journey. Diligently studying and meticulously preparing, Anurag's efforts bore fruit when he cleared the UPSC exam on his first attempt in 2017, securing the 677th rank.

A Remarkable Second Attempt

Dissatisfied with his initial rank, Anurag Kumar's indomitable spirit led him to persevere further. He undertook his preparations once more, and in the 2018 UPSC CSE exam, he achieved a remarkable feat by securing the AIR 48. Today, Anurag Kumar serves as a District Development Council officer in Bhagalpur, a testament to his resolute journey from failure to success.