Twitter

Zero tolerance for sexual abuse of children, says Twitter, NCW asks it to remove 'all pornographic' content

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi Police filed a case against allegedly Twitter for allowing child pornographic content on their platform, the social media giant issued a statement on Wednesday (June 30) saying that the company has zero-tolerance policy in matters related to sexual exploitation of children.

The company said that it will proactively detect and remove content that violates its guidelines and cooperate with the law enforcement in such matters.

“Twitter has a zero-tolerance policy for Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE). We will continue to invest in proactive detection & removal of content that violates Twitter rules & work with law enforcement and NGO partners in India to tackle the issue,” a spokesperson of Twitter was quoted as saying by ANI.

Yesterday, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell registered a case against Twitter based on a complaint filed by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The police also asked Twitter to remove the pornographic content and to share details of these accounts that had circulated it on the microblogging site.

“We have sought details of accounts circulating such media and have asked Twitter to remove it," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the Managing Director of Twitter India to remove all pornographic and obscene content from the platform within a week.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to investigate the matter and take appropriate legal action.

"The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of several profiles on Twitter sharing pornographic content. Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Managing Director, Twitter India for immediately removing all such pornographic and obscene content from the platform within a week," the NCW said in a statement.

