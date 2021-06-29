हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Twitter in trouble again, this time for hosting child pornographic content

New Delhi: In fresh trouble for Twitter, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday (June 29) filed a case against it for allowing child pornographic content on their platform.

The police registered the case based on a complaint filed by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

"Delhi Police Cyber Cell has registered a case under POCSO Act & IT Act against Twitter on the basis of a complaint from NCPCR citing the availability of links/material pertaining to child exploitation. The complaint is against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Pvt Ltd," Delhi Police was quoted by ANI.

Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged an FIR against two senior officials of Twitter India over the social media platform putting up a distorted map of India. The FIR was lodged at the Khurja Nagar police station in Bulandshahr district on Monday evening on the basis of a complaint by an office-bearer of right-wing Bajrang Dal.

The FIR in distorted map case named Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and News Partnerships Head Amrita Tripathi as accused who have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2) (public mischief). Charges under Information Technology Act section 74 (publication for fraudulent purpose) have also been invoked in the case, according to the FIR, seen by PTI.

The map, which showed the Union Territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir outside India, was noticed on Monday, leading to an uproar by netizens. Twitter had removed that map on Monday evening after facing a severe backlash from all over.

