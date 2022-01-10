Zomato delivery person dies after being hit by drunk cop's car in Delhi: Police

A delivery person died after a drunk police constable's car allegedly hit his bike in Delhi. The man, identified as Salil Tripathi, was the lone bread earner of his family, police said in a statement.

"A Zomato delivery executive died after a police constable, who was driving a car allegedly under alcohol influence hit his bike in Budh Vihar, Rohini on Saturday. His father had died of COVID recently. The constable has been arrested," a Delhi Police official statement said.

"The car was being driven by Delhi Police constable Mahendra whose posting was in Rohini North police station. Prima facie, it looks like Mahendra was very drunk at the time when he carried out this accident," senior police official Rohini Pranav Tayal said.

"The eyewitnesses present on the spot had made a video of the constable at the time of the accident, in which he is seen very drunk. The people present there handed him over to the police," the official added.

"Taking action in this matter, the police registered a case and Mahendra has been arrested. Delivery boy Salil Tripathi was the only earning person in his house and his father also died in the second wave of COVID-19," the official said further.

