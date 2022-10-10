NewsBusinessInternational Business
2022 Nobel Prize in economics: Ben S Bernanke, Douglas W Diamond, Philip H Dybvig given Nobel Prize for work on banks

The award to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig was announced Monday by the Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

Oct 10, 2022

Stockholm: This year's Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to three U.S.-based economists  for research on banks and financial crises.

Nobel prizes  carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10.

Unlike the other prizes, the economics award wasn't established in Alfred Nobel's will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory.

