Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger awarded 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics
Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger to get 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their experiment with entangled photons.
New Delhi: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Tuesday (October 4) decided to award the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their experiment with entangled photons, establishing the violation of bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.
