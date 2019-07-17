Jeff Bezos world's richest person in Bloomberg Billionaires Index

New Delhi: Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is the world's richest person with a total net worth of USD 125 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world's wealthiest 500 individuals.

The list of Bloomberg Billionaire index includes 18 Indians, and is topped by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Rank 13) with a net worth of $51.8 billion. The list is followed by chairman of Wipro Limited Azim Premji (Rank 48) with a net worth of $20.5 billion, founder and chairman of HCL Shiv Nadar (Rank 92) with a net worth of $14.5 billion and executive vice chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak (Rank 96) with a net worth of $13.8 billion .

Details about the Bloomberg calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page, with figures being updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

The other riches people in the top 10 list includes Chairman and Chief Executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy Bernard Arnault with a net worth of $108 billion, Microsoft founder Bill Gates $107 billion, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett $83.9 billion, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg $79.5 billion, Inditex fashion group founder Amancio Ortega $67.2 billion, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison $61.8 billion, Google co-founder Larry Page $56.6 billion, CEO of Telmex, América Móvil, and Grupo Carso Carlos Slim $56.4 billion, and heiress of Liliane Bettencourt Francoise Bettencourt Meyers $56.3 billion.