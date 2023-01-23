topStoriesenglish
Why Twtitter boss Elon Musk hates alcohol but likes red wine in a fine glass

It all started when @NicoleBehnam tweeted: "Once you realise alcohol is a scam, everything changes. Alcohol ads use themes like happiness, prestige, sophistication, success, maturity, athletic ability, creativity, sexual satisfaction to target consumers. But the misuse of alcohol actually diminishes and ultimately destroys these qualities if you drink enough."

San Francisco: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that he doesn't like "most" alcohol but thinks that red wine is "quite beautiful" in a "fine glass".

To this Musk replied: "I don't like the taste or effects of most alcohol, but there is something quite beautiful about red wine in a fine glass."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user commented, "yeah I feel like I like the idea of red wine more than red wine itself", another said, "the best thing about red wine is if it's paired with great company and conversation".

In June 2017, the Musk had tweeted: "A little red wine, vintage record, some Ambien ... and magic!"

