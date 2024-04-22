Business Success Story: Meet Sidhharrth S Kumaar - Founder Of NumroVani, Working With Idea 'Wed In India'

India is a country where marriage is considered not a mere agreement between two individuals but a sacred union of two souls extending beyond this mortal existence. Of course, marriages are a big deal here! And when an occasion is this special, people don't hold back on loosening their purse strings.

Unsurprisingly, the wedding industry became the fourth largest industry in India, when it generated ₹4.74 trillion of revenue in 2023. It was a steep 26.4% increase as compared to 2022.

With social media influence, rising numbers of HNIs, and larger-than-life weddings of celebrity couples like Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas, and the Ambanis, nuptial events have transformed into extravagant affairs and it's business is surely expected to grow multifold in the upcoming years.

Wed in India: Government’s strategic economic move

The respected Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi has been wise to grasp the multi-billion influence of the wedding industry on the Indian economy. He says - “Can't the marriage be held in our country? I would say 'Wed In India', like Made in India, Marry in India,".

The initiative urges people to marry within the country instead of opting for international destinations - a move to keep the wealth within the national borders. At the forefront of this paradigm shift stands Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a Times 40 U 40 winner and a luminary in the field of astro-numerology.



Sidhharrth S Kumaar - Pioneering the Wedding Industry Landscape

Meet Sidhharrth S Kumaar, the founder of “NumroVani”, a new-age Human-AI enabled astro-numerology start-up and a reformer who aims to revolutionse the corporate space by amalgamating the latest business strategies with occult sciences. After restructuring the business world, Mr. Kumaar is all set to drive forward a new era in India's wedding industry.

The young entrepreneur is pledging his robust support to the "Wed in India" movement. He is coming up with new ideas that find their roots in the long-forgotten golden past of ancient Indian history. His vision of a perfect wedding is alluring even to foreigners, especially Westerners. His elaborate compatibility tests, hyper-personalized customs and rituals, lucky decoration colors, vehicles, outfits, gifts, and venue recommendations are reconnecting people with their heritage and compelling them to say “I do” on their soil.



Thinking beyond Kundali Milan



A big fat Indian wedding spans an entire week with ceremonies like haldi, sangeet, mehendi, and obviously, the big day. Sounds fun, right? However, it's also a celebration of sacred rituals aimed to purify, bless, and grant good luck to the to-be married couples - a factor unique to Indian weddings.

The rituals go beyond the generic “Kundli Milan” or compatibility test. It includes an in-depth assessment of the birth charts of the couple, Vastu of the wedding venue, and auspicious for inviting prosperity and eliminating obstacles from the newlyweds’ journey.

But why are couples unhappy even after marrying their compatible zodiacs? The answer lies here -

Comprehensive Kundali analysis



“Love stories are written in the stars.” Well, astrology says the same. Unfortunately, the recent compatibility tests are solely focused on zodiac signs and generate incomplete and distorted results. This is the reason why most couples suffer even after marrying their compatible zodiacs.

Sidhharrth says - “Kundali Milan is more than zodiac compatibility or Gun Milan. It is a thorough assessment of the couple's birth charts that include matching their 36 guns, entire natal charts, marriage “karakas” or doers (position of planets like Mars, Venus, and Jupiter) along with Lagna, Lagna Kundli, and Tajik Kundli”.