Startup Story: The Promise of Harnessing Radio Frequency to Achieve Over-Unity Energy

A new startup has unveiled a groundbreaking prototype device designed to harvest ambient radio waves and convert them into usable direct current (DC) electricity. Claiming an "over-unity" effect, where output power surpasses input power, the INFRGY LLC, has has stirred both excitement and skepticism within the scientific community.

The technology was recently tested and documented by the University of Kashmir's Institute of Technology, although the exact mechanism behind the claimed energy amplification remains undisclosed. The National Institute of Technology Srinagar is currently scrutinizing the technology's ability to convert radio waves into DC power, with plans for further assessment in other Indian institutions.

Operating on the principles of the Law of Conservation of Energy, the device purportedly utilizes a compact circuit comprising diodes, capacitors, and a rectifying bridge to capture and convert radio frequency (RF) signals into electricity. Co-founder Parvez Rishi expressed optimism about the technology's potential, emphasizing its alignment with the growing demand for renewable energy sources.

However, caution surrounds claims of over-unity due to the fundamental principles of physics. Skeptics point out the inherent inefficiencies in energy conversion processes and highlight the necessity for further independent testing to validate INFRGY's assertions.

While the promise of harvesting ambient energy aligns with sustainability goals, the scientific community remains vigilant, emphasizing the need for rigorous scrutiny to ascertain the device's true capabilities. As research progresses, insights gleaned from INFRGY's technology could potentially reshape the landscape of renewable energy utilization.