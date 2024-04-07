Techie Gets Honoured For Biotechn Initiatives

Noted Techie Aakash Patanjali has been honoured for his outstanding contributions to the biotechnology industry. Akash has received the prestigious Global Achievers' Award from the Indian Achievers' Forum.

Aakash Patanjali's leadership has been instrumental in SJV Biotech's achievements, including the registration of products in European nations like Poland, Hungary, and Germany, along with establishing a strong presence in the Turkish market. His vision and strategic direction have propelled the company's growth and progress, positioning it as a key player in the biotechnology industry.

"In recent years, a large number of new bioproducts businesses have opened and closed due to the inability to produce quality bio inputs that meet the established quality parameters and farmers' expectations. That’s why our aim is to produce bio-agricultural products of the highest quality that meet global standards and are also satisfactory to farmers," Akash Patanjali​​ said.

His contributions to SJV Biotech's success underscore his commitment to excellence and transformative impact in the fast-paced world of biotechnology. The Indian Achievers' Forum commends Aakash Patanjali for his exemplary leadership and visionary approach, inspiring others in the pursuit of innovation and quality in biotechnology.

His oversight encompasses various aspects, including management, finance, exports, and research and development projects for both European and domestic markets.