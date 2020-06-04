60-year-old dies as coronavirus claims 35th victim in J&K

SRINAGAR: One more death was reported from Jammu and Kashir where a 60-year-old man from Noorbagh area of Srinagar died due to the Covid-19 infection on Thursday.

It’s the 8th death in Srinagar resident and 35th in the Jammu and Kashmir due to the coronavirus.

Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, said, “A patient who was admitted in chest disease hospital in Srinagar two days ago died and was found COVID-19 positive.’’

The doctor said that the deceased was also suffering with chest infection with water in his lungs. He was “referred from SMHS hospital to this hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.”

With this death, the death toll due to the deadly virus in J&K has gone up to 35. And in Srinagar district, it’s 8th death due to the virus.

Srinagar has reported highest deaths in J&K followed by Baramulla 7.

Total cases in Jammu Kashmir have gone up to 2857, deaths 35 and total recovered cases 1007 since the outbreak of Coronavirus.