Army jawan martyred in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar: An Indian Army jawan was killed in an encounter with terrorists which broke out in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday.

The security forces had earlier launched a massive cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of the district, following information about the presence of some terrorists there, according to news agency PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Hanjin Rajpora area of Pulwama

A J&K police official informed that the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces, which strongly retaliated.

One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with terrorists, the official said, adding that the jawan later succumbed to injuries at a hospital there.

He said three to four terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area where the encounter is still underway.

