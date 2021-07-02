BSF spots suspicious Pakistani drone in J&K’s Arnia sector, fires several rounds

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans noticed suspicious drone activity in Arnia sector near international border in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday following which they fired several rounds.

Alert BSF troops fired at a small hexacopter belonging to Pakistan today morning at about 4:25 am as it was trying to cross International Border in Arnia sector. Due to this firing, it returned immediately. It was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area: BSF — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

BSF also issued a statement in which it said, “Alert BSF troops fired at a small hexacopter belonging to Pakistan today morning at about 4:25 am as it was trying to cross International Border in Arnia sector.’’

“Due to this firing, it returned immediately. It was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area,” the BSF said.

This drone was spotted days after the Indian Air Force station in Jammu was attacked by two explosive-laden drones.

The NIA is now investigating the matter.