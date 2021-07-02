हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSF

BSF spots suspicious Pakistani drone in J&K’s Arnia sector, fires several rounds

Altered BSF jawans opened fire after they noticed a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Arnia sector in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

BSF spots suspicious Pakistani drone in J&amp;K’s Arnia sector, fires several rounds
Image for representational use only

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans noticed suspicious drone activity in Arnia sector near international border in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday following which they fired several rounds.

Altered BSF jawans opened fire after they noticed a drone near the International Border in Arnia sector in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

 

 

BSF also issued a statement in which it said, “Alert BSF troops fired at a small hexacopter belonging to Pakistan today morning at about 4:25 am as it was trying to cross International Border in Arnia sector.’’

“Due to this firing, it returned immediately. It was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area,” the BSF said.

This drone was spotted days after the Indian Air Force station in Jammu was attacked by two explosive-laden drones.

The NIA is now investigating the matter.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSFDroneArnia SectorJammu and KashmirPakistan
Next
Story

Indian Army jawan martyred in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

Must Watch

PT3M6S

Bihar: Annoyed by the bureaucracy, Nitish Kumar's minister Madan Sahni offers to resign