Nocturnal encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

New Delhi: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hanjan village of Rajpora area of district Pulwama in south Kashmir on Friday (July 2, 2021) morning.

Kashmir zone police tweeted: “#Encounter has started at Hanjin Rajpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice”

#Encounter has started at Hanjin Rajpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 1, 2021

A police officer said, “Joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search after a specific input about the presence of terrorist in the area.”

He added that the “searching team came under fire as they cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated and an encounter started.”

Additionally, sources in the police said that they have input about 3-4 four terrorists are hiding in the area. It’s to mention that in the last six months this year 61 terrorists are killed by security forces.

