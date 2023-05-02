BJP Afraid Of Facing People, Doesn't Want Assembly Elections In J&K: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) Vice President and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah has said that fearing defeat, the BJP does not want assembly elections to take place in Jammu and Kashmir. The NC leader further stated that he does not see assembly polls being held in the Union Territory soon.

"The BJP is not ready for assembly elections because they know they are going to lose the elections. They don't have the courage to face the people and at the same time we aren't going to beg for the polls," Omer told reporters in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

When asked why elections were not being held in for the J&K assembly, Abdullah said, "It is obvious that the Centre has not given a green signal to the Election Commission for polls in J&K because the BJP does not want elections here."

Omar also alleged that the Election Commission in recent years has not taken any decision without consulting the Central Government.

Omer Abdullah further said that the in charge of state elections has clearly said that preparations are underway for Panchayat, Parliament and ULB elections. In response to another question, the NC vice president said the elections will not be held in Jammu and Kashmir even if people come out on the roads.