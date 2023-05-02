topStoriesenglish2602016
NewsJammu and Kashmir
J&K ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

BJP Afraid Of Facing People, Doesn't Want Assembly Elections In J&K: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah has alleged that the Election Commission in recent years has not taken any decision without consulting the Central Government.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BJP Afraid Of Facing People, Doesn't Want Assembly Elections In J&K: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) Vice President and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah has said that fearing defeat, the BJP does not want assembly elections to take place in Jammu and Kashmir. The NC leader further stated that he does not see assembly polls being held in the Union Territory soon.

"The BJP is not ready for assembly elections because they know they are going to lose the elections. They don't have the courage to face the people and at the same time we aren't going to beg for the polls," Omer told reporters in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

When asked why elections were not being held in for the J&K assembly, Abdullah said, "It is obvious that the Centre has not given a green signal to the Election Commission for polls in J&K because the BJP does not want elections here." 

Omar also alleged that the Election Commission in recent years has not taken any decision without consulting the Central Government.

Omer Abdullah further said that the in charge of state elections has clearly said that preparations are underway for Panchayat, Parliament and ULB elections. In response to another question, the NC vice president said the elections will not be held in Jammu and Kashmir even if people come out on the roads.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?