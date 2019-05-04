close

BJP leader shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

The leader identified as Ghulam Ahmad was killed in Verinag's Nowgam village in the district.

A BJP leader was shot dead on Saturday evening by terrorists at Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The leader identified as Ghulam Ahmad was killed in Verinag's Nowgam village in the district.

The BJP leader died after being hit by five bullets, three in the chest and two in the abdomen. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the party sources, he had unsuccessfully contested assembly elections for Doru in 2008 and 2014. Ghulam Ahmad is the Anantnag district vice president of the party.

The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

The security forces have cordoned off the area. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

