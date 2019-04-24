Five killed, 9 injured as landslide hit minibus in J&K's Doda

Jammu: Five people were killed and nine others injured when a landslide hit a minibus in Jammu and Kashmir`s Doda district on Wednesday, police said.

The minibus was its way from Gandoh to Thathri in Doda district when it was hit by a landslide in the afternoon.

"Three persons were killed on the spot while two others succumbed in the local health centre where the injured were shifted. Thr injured are being treated," police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mansoor Ahmad and his wife Gulshan, Mudasir Ahmad, Kamlesh Devi and Shakeela Begum.

"All the deceased belonged to Doda district," the police added.