J&K: Terrorist killed in encounter at Pulwama; 3 suspects arrested in Baramulla

New Delhi: An encounter between security forces and militants is underway in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, at least 2-3 terrorists are believed to be trapped in the Drabgam area of Pulwama. The area has been cordoned off by the security forces.

The encounter began at Pachaar J/D of P/S Pulwama, when some unknown terrorists fired upon joint patrolling party of 44 RR, 182/183 Bn CRPF and Police Pulwama. Report said that one terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in the firing.

In another development, the police and security forces, in a joint operation, defused Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Gasigund, Anantnag.

In Baramulla, the police busted another terror module and arrested one terrorist associate along with three other suspects. Reports said that the terrorists were asked to hurl grenades with an objective to create panic and tension in the area. The detained were questioned by the police at the time of filing of the report.

Earlier on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a terrorist in Baramulla district and recovered a hand grenade from his possession. A few days ago, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing 25 kg of high explosive was found on the National Highway-11 near Khudwani Bridge in Anantnag district. It was later diffused by an Army Bomb Disposal team.