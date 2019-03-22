Hajin encounter: Two Lashkar terrorists, minor held hostage by ultras killed

New Delhi: The two terrorists of terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and a local boy, who was held hostage by the ultras were killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district on Friday. The operation against the terrorists had begun on Thursday but the security forces had to maintain caution after terrorists took two civilians hostage.

While one civilian, Abdul Hameed (60) was rescued yesterday evening, the other hostage -- 12-year-old boy Aatif Mir was killed during the operation, the officials said. The boy's family members and community members had repeatedly requested the terrorists to release the boy whom he took hostage to shield themselves. However, he was brutally killed by the terrorists.

A fierce gunbattle then took place between the security forces and terrorists after the civilians in the adjoining areas were evacuated to safer places. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. From the incriminating material recovered at the site of the encounter, it has been believed that the two killed terrorists were Pakistani nationals identified as Ali and Hubaib. As per the police records, both were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

All the incriminating material recovered has been taken into case records for further investigation to prove their complicity in other terror cases. The police has cordoned off the entire area and have issued an advisory asking people to refrain from venturing inside the encounter zone.