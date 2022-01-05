In a first, J&K Police begins cleansing exercise to identify cops involved in unlawful activities

SRINAGAR: As part of a massive cleanse operation, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started a process to identify and terminate those cops who may be involved in corrupt, subversive and criminal activities.

As per the sources, this is for the first time that such a major exercise has been initiated by the Police Department to weed out the police personnel who are allegedly involved in subversive/criminal/corrupt activities.

This comes after the dismissal of several civil officers/officials by the Jammu and Kashmir government, including senior ones for their direct/indirect involvement in terror activities.

As per reports, the J&K Police Department has put as many as 168 police personnel on its radar for their alleged involvement in subversive/criminal/corrupt activities and action against them is on the cards.

The action against them is expected to be taken shortly after the approval of the concerned authorities, the sources said.

The list of 168 officials includes 161 from the Kashmir Valley and 7 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Among seven cops whose credentials are doubtful, two each belong to Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts and one belongs to Kishtwar.

The list prepared by the J&K Police department includes 2 Inspectors, 11 Sub Inspectors and 49 Assistant Sub Inspectors.

The remaining ones are in the ranks of Head Constables, Selection Grade Constables, Constables and Followers. If found guilty, they would be terminated from the services.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government during the past few months has gone tough on employee-terrorist nexus and sacked many government officers/officials who were allegedly involved in terror activities directly/indirectly.

