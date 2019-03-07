हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaish-e-Mohammed

Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

The slain terrorist was identified as a Pakistani national, known as Anwar, who was affiliated to the JeM.

Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kupwara
File photo

Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist from Pakistan was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kralgund area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district late Wednesday night following information about the presence of some terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said the cordon was maintained during the night and contact was established with them in the morning after the forces zeroed in on the location.

There was an exchange of firing between the two sides, in which one terrorist was killed, the official said.

He said the slain terrorist was identified as a Pakistani national, known as Anwar, who was affiliated to the JeM.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter, he added.

Tags:
Jaish-e-MohammedTerroristsPakistanIndian ArmyHandwaraKupwara
Next
Story

Intelligence agencies had received three inputs about grenade attack: Sources

Must Watch

PT14M24S

CCTV footage of Jammu grenade attack, one succumbs to injury