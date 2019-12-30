In a first, applications for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir invited from all over India

For the first time ever in Jammu and Kashmir, a notice was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court inviting applications for government jobs from all over the country. This is also the first recruitment process for government jobs after the erstwhile state became a Union Territory (UT).

As per the advertisement notice issued by the Registrar General of the high court, applications have been invited from the residents of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as well as from other parts of the country for 33 posts of different non-gazetted categories to be filled through direct recruitment mode.

Of the 33 advertised posts, as many as 17 are in the “OM (open merit)” category, which means anyone from outside J&K can be selected for those. The last date for submission of applications is January 31, 2020.

The posts are Senior Scale Stenographer Level 7, Junior Scale Stenographer Level 6B, Steno-typist Level 5, Compositor Level 2, Electrician Level 2, and Driver II (Entry Level) Level-2 in the high court of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre had on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir carving the erstwhile state into two union territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The situation is coming back to normalcy with several detained leaders getting also released on Monday.

At least five political leaders, who were detained for the past four months, have been released by Jammu and Kashmir administration. According to reports, the leaders were detained at an MLA hostel in Srinagar. Among those who have been released by the state administration are -- two former PDP legislators, two former National Conference legislators and one former Independent legislator.

The released leaders are PDP leaders Zahoor Mir and Bashir Ahmad Mir, National Conference leader Ghulam Nabi Bhat and former Independent legislator Yasir Reshi.

More than 30 leaders, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti were detained since August 4, 2019. The Centre has not provided any definite date for their release, only letting on that they will be freed at an 'appropriate' time.