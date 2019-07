Srinagar: An exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists began at Gund Brath area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

The security forces had launched cordon and search operation (CASO) following inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area. More details are awaited.

On June 22, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Boniyar area of Jammu and Kashmir`s Baramulla district.