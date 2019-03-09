J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Akhnoor sector along LoC

SRINAGAR: Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire in Keri Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday evening.

Indian Army is retaliating back.

The report of ceasefire violation comes hours after a police party detected an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the roadside. The IED was found during a routine patrol at Nandwal chowk on Khour-Pallanwala road, a police spokesman told news agency PTI.

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch district on Friday evening. A Special Police Officer (SPO) was injured in the heavy shelling.