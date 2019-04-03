हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lashkar terrorist

Lashkar terrorist, accused of looting rifle from Congress MLA's residence in Srinagar, arrested

The accused had gone to a private hospital in Srinagar to get his bullet injuries treated, where he was arrested by the J&K police. 

Lashkar terrorist, accused of looting rifle from Congress MLA&#039;s residence in Srinagar, arrested
File photo

New Delhi: Based on specific inputs, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist, accused of looting four rifles from the residence of a Congress legislator last year. 

The Police said that it received inputs from reliable sources about the accused and arrested him from a private hospital in Srinagar, where he had gone to get treatment for his injuries, which he sustained during a gunbattle in Pulwama.

"Danish Haneef was taken into custody from a private hospital in Srinagar where he was being treated for injuries sustained during a gunbattle in Pulwama district," the officer told PTI today. When interrogated, the accused admitted his role in rifle theft and his association with banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba. 

Danish Haneef, along with few other terrorists, had looted four rifles from the Jawahar Nagar residence of Congress MLA Muzaffar Ahmad Parray in December 2018. A case was also registered against him by Rajbagh Police in Srinagar. 

Meantime, the police is carrying out further interrogation of the accused. 

Lashkar terroristLashkar-e-ToibaJammu and KashmirJ&KPulwamaCongress
