Lashkar terrorist, accused of looting rifle from Congress MLA's residence in Srinagar, arrested

New Delhi: Based on specific inputs, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist, accused of looting four rifles from the residence of a Congress legislator last year.

The Police said that it received inputs from reliable sources about the accused and arrested him from a private hospital in Srinagar, where he had gone to get treatment for his injuries, which he sustained during a gunbattle in Pulwama.

"Danish Haneef was taken into custody from a private hospital in Srinagar where he was being treated for injuries sustained during a gunbattle in Pulwama district," the officer told PTI today. When interrogated, the accused admitted his role in rifle theft and his association with banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Danish Haneef, along with few other terrorists, had looted four rifles from the Jawahar Nagar residence of Congress MLA Muzaffar Ahmad Parray in December 2018. A case was also registered against him by Rajbagh Police in Srinagar.

Meantime, the police is carrying out further interrogation of the accused.