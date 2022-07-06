NewsJammu and Kashmir
IED

Major tragedy averted, IED found on Srinagar-Baramulla highway defused by security forces

The device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism by a bomb disposal squad, thus averting a major terrorist attack planned by terrorists to target security forces in this area.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
  • A major tragedy has been averted in Kashmir
  • The security forces found an IED on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway
  • It was defused by the BDS

SRINAGAR: A major tragedy was averted by the security forces in Kashmir Valley after they detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb intended to target a military convoy on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway and defused it.

Officials told Zee News that security forces including Army's 29 RR detected the explosive device lying by the roadside, following which a bomb disposal squad (BDS) was called in. 

The device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism by a bomb disposal squad, thus averting a major terrorist attack planned by terrorists to target security forces in this area.

Officials said that traffic movement which was stopped as a precaution on the highway has also been restored now.

 

