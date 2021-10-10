Nearly 700 'terrorist sympathisers' detained in J-K after spate of civilian killings

New Delhi: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have detained around 700 people in response to the killing of seven civilians from minority background in the past six days. Among those detained several are believed to have links to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami or are suspected overground workers (OGW), and come from Srinagar, Budgam or other areas in southern Kashmir, a report by NDTV stated.

A senior police officer said the individuals have been detained to "break the chain of attacks in the (Kashmir) Valley".

As many as seven people have been killed in a fresh wave of terror attacks in Srinagar in the past week. Terrorists gunned down a Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist, a school principal, a teacher, and two others in such attacks whcih are being dubbed as ‘targetted killings.’ Minorities from the Kashmiri Pandit, Sikh and Muslim communities, are being targeted.

In the most recent attack, two teachers of a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar were shot dead on Thursday, October 7. Two days before that on Tuesday, October 5, a prominent pharmacy owner and a migrant street vendor were shot dead within an hour of each other in Srinagar.

