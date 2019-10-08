close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistani army

Pakistan continues shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar sector; panic among locals

The firing and shelling from Pakistani forces have continued for over 12 hours in the region. 

Pakistan continues shelling in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Hiranagar sector; panic among locals
File Photo

New Delhi: Pakistani Army on Tuesday heavily shelled, thus repeatedly violating the ceasefire in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. 

According to officials, the Indian Army has been retaliating strongly and effectively and the exchange of heavy firing has caused panic among the residents. The firing and shelling from Pakistani forces have continued for over 12 hours in the region. 

The intense shelling and firing from across the border, which started at around 10:30 pm, continued throughout the night in the Hiranagar sector of Poonch district and started again in the early hours of Monday. 

According to officials, for the last 15 days, the Pakistani forces have been continuously firing and shelling mortars in the Hiranagar sector, leading to fear among the locals. Earlier, talking about the same, one of the locals told ANI that 'people in the region have been living in constant fear and their daily life has been hit due to the firing from across the border.'

He added that they haven't received any help from the administration or any other government official. "We don`t see any official coming here to take stock of the situation," another local told the news agency. 

Earlier on October 3, one civilian had suffered bullet injuries in Pakistan forces' firing in Shahpur and Kerni sector of Poonch district. On September 30, a Border Security Force was injured in the firing from Pakistan's side. 

Tags:
Pakistani armyHiranagar sectorKathuaPoonchKashmirceasefire violationJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Record 3 lakh devotees visit Vaishno Devi shrine in Navratri

Must Watch

PT42M58S

Watch Debate: Whose conspiracy to malign the country in the name of mob lynching?