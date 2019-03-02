हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ceasefire violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Indian Army retaliates

The Pakistani troops have been repeatedly violating the ceasefire by resorting to firing and mortar shelling.

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Rajouri, Indian Army retaliates
File photo

Srinagar: Pakistan on Saturday resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts and villages in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The violation of ceasefire was reported at 12:30 pm. 

The Pakistani troops have been repeatedly violating the ceasefire by resorting to firing and mortar shelling. The Indian Army has been retaliating with equal intensity.

The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops comes amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan which escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan.

India's non-military, pre-emptive airstrikes came 11 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

Notably, the year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations - 2,936 - by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

(With inputs from PTI)

