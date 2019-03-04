Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu of Kashmir's Akhnoor

Srinagar: Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Akhnoor sector of Jammu of Kashmir. The violation of ceasefire was reported at 3 am.

The Pakistani troops have been repeatedly violating the ceasefire by resorting to firing and mortar shelling. The Indian Army has been retaliating with equal intensity.

The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops comes amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan which escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan.

India's non-military, pre-emptive airstrikes came 11 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

Notably, the year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations - 2,936 - by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

(With inputs from PTI)