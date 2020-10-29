PDP's protest against new J&K land laws foiled, several detained

SRINAGAR: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday staged a protest against the Centre’s move to amend the erstwhile land acquisition laws of the former state.

According to reports, the PDP had organised a protest rally from their party headquarters to the Press Enclave against the amendments in land laws of the erstwhile state of J&K. However, the J&K police foiled the protest march of PDP workers and didn’t allow them to move outside. Several PDP leaders and workers detained by the police.

J&K: PDP workers protest in Srinagar against new land laws & ongoing NIA raids at 6 NGOs & trusts in Kashmir Pictures of PDP workers being detained during a protest near Sports Complex in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/OXoV6W4yHa — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

As the PDP leaders reached the party headquarters, they were detained by the police already deployed there and all the entry and exit roads of party headquarter were sealed already.

Several party leaders, including former MLC Khurshid Aalam, PDP youth leader Waheed Parra, media advisor Suhail Bukhari, Rouf Bhat, Mohit Bhan and others, were detained with tens of party workers.

Protests, condemnation and strong resentment against the new land laws were seen from day one when the amendment was made by MHA.

In Jammu yesterday, the PDP and Panthers Party also protested against the amendments in land laws. PDP president and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti in a series of tweets condemned the detention of her party workers by the police.

“PDP office in Srinagar sealed by J&K admin & workers arrested for organising a peaceful protest. A similar protest was allowed in Jammu so why was it thwarted here? Is this your definition of ‘normalcy’ that's being showcased in the world?” Mehbooba tweeted.

In another tweet, she said “ PDP’s @parawahid, Khurshid Alam, Rouf Bhat,@MohsinQayoom& @buttkout were arrested by J&K police for protesting against the settler-colonial land laws thrust upon people of J&K. We will continue to raise our voice collectively & won’t tolerate attempts to change demographics

Earlier, the NC, PDP and all other parties which were part of the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration had condemned the amendment in Jammu Kashmir land acquisition laws and said they will fight against it.

