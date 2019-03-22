Second terrorist killed in gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

New Delhi: The security forces on Friday killed one more militant in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the security forces had killed another terrorist in Imam Sahib area of Shopian in south Kashmir following information about the presence of militants there. Army officials told PTI that the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle.

The security forces had launched a search and cordon operation in Imam sahib area in Shopian. The official said that the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained. He said no casualties have been reported so far in the operation.

In another incident, two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Kalantara in Baramulla district on Thursday while three security force personnel including an officer suffered injuries during the operation. A police spokesperson said that one of the slain militants was Amir Rasool, a local from Sopore, while the other was a Pakistani national.

In addition, two militants of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an overnight gunbattle in Hajin area of Bandipora district on Friday, officials said. The operation against the militants was started on Thursday but the security forces had to proceed with caution as the ultras had taken two civilians hostage, the officials said.

While one civilian was rescued Thursday evening, the other hostage -- a 12-year-old boy -- was killed during the operation, the officials said.

"Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in the Hajin encounter. From incriminating material, both the terrorists were identified as Pakistani nationals, Ali and Hubaib," a police spokesman said.

He said while one hostage -- Abdul Hameed was rescued Thursday evening, the second hostage -- minor boy Aatif Ahmad -- "could not be saved and was brutally killed by terrorists.".