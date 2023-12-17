'Situation Improving Fast In Kashmir Valley; 90% Decline In Violence': J&K DGP

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain has said that the overall situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few years and there has been a 90% decline in violence, be it terrorism or incidents of stone-pelting. DGP Swain while answering a question posed by a reporter about a recent survey that 52% violence has decreased in J&K as compared to last year said that, "it's not only 52% less violence but more than 90% when we see the actual ground situation."

The DGP added that "stone-pelting which has been declared a terrorist act by honorable court has reduced to Zero level and when Police controlled the Stone Pelting and other terrorist acts, and overall situation has improved in UT."

He added, “Guns have a three-decade history in J&K, and it will take time to silence the last gun…,” DGP Swain was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a public Darbar held at Police Headquarters in Srinagar,

The DGP said that policing is a very tough job and that police are incomplete without public support. “We have to ensure that the genuine party gets justice and for that, we have to listen to both parties carefully while carrying out the investigations,”

"Law-abiding citizens will always get the support of J&K police and those act against the law in any way will face the action," Swain said.