हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist gunned down by security forces in J&K’s Tral, encounter underway

The security forces on Wednesday killed one unidentified terrorist in Tral Awantipora area in Jammu and Kashmir. According to initial reports, the encounter started at Maghama area of Tral Awantipora after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Terrorist gunned down by security forces in J&amp;K’s Tral, encounter underway

SRINAGAR: The security forces on Wednesday killed one unidentified terrorist in Tral Awantipora area in Jammu and Kashmir. According to initial reports, the encounter started at Maghama area of Tral Awantipora after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

According to J&K Police, one unidentified terrorist has been killed in the encounter.

‘One terrorist killed. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,’’ the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained by the security forces.

Live TV

Additional reinforcement has also been rushed to the encounter site.

Meanwhile, a search and combing operation is also currently underway in the area to flush out terrorists hiding in the area.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTral enciunterIndian ArmyAwantipora
Next
Story

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kirni, Qasba sectors in J&K’s Poonch; Indian Army retaliates
  • 57,32,518Confirmed
  • 91,149Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M37S

Shaheen Bagh protagonist also named in Time magazine's top 100 influential people