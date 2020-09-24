Terrorist gunned down by security forces in J&K’s Tral, encounter underway

SRINAGAR: The security forces on Wednesday killed one unidentified terrorist in Tral Awantipora area in Jammu and Kashmir. According to initial reports, the encounter started at Maghama area of Tral Awantipora after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

According to J&K Police, one unidentified terrorist has been killed in the encounter.

‘One terrorist killed. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,’’ the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

#Encounter has started at #Maghama area of #Tral #Awantipora. 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 24, 2020

The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained by the security forces.

Additional reinforcement has also been rushed to the encounter site.

Meanwhile, a search and combing operation is also currently underway in the area to flush out terrorists hiding in the area.