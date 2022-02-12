Three Al-Badr terrorists arrested in J&K's Sopore, arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar: Three active terrorists of the Al-Badr proscribed terror outfit have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir`s Sopore area, police said on Saturday.

“The three active Al-Badr terrorists were arrested by a joint party of local police and other security forces in Dangiwachi village,’’ the J&K Police said.

J&K | Three active Al-Badr terrorists were arrested in Dangiwacha area of Sopore District by Police; arms and ammunition recovered. — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

"An FIR under relevant sections of law has been lodged in this case," the police said.

The arrest comes a day after terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bandipora, killing one police personnel and injuring four other personnel.

Live TV