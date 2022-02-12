हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Al-Badr

Three Al-Badr terrorists arrested in J&K's Sopore, arms and ammunition recovered

The arrest comes a day after terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bandipora, killing one police personnel and injuring four other personnel.

Three Al-Badr terrorists arrested in J&amp;K&#039;s Sopore, arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar: Three active terrorists of the Al-Badr proscribed terror outfit have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir`s Sopore area, police said on Saturday.

“The three active Al-Badr terrorists were arrested by a joint party of local police and other security forces in Dangiwachi village,’’ the J&K Police said.

 

 

"An FIR under relevant sections of law has been lodged in this case," the police said.

The arrest comes a day after terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bandipora, killing one police personnel and injuring four other personnel.

