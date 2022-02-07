हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pulwama

Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama, search underway

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the encounter broke out between a group of terrorists and the security forces at Nambal in the Awantipora area of the district in the evening.

Pic for representational use only

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the encounter broke out between a group of terrorists and the security forces at Nambal in the Awantipora area of the district in the evening.

A J&K Police spokesperson said, “An unidentified terrorist was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides and a massive search is underway at the moment.”

 

 

Further details of the incident are awaited, he added.

In a separate incident, some terrorists hurled a grenade at a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) bunker in J&K`s Ganderbal district on Monday but it exploded without causing any damage.

 

 

The SSB bunker in Chapergund area of Ganderbal was targeted, the police said. "The grenade missed the target and exploded on road without causing any damage. The area has been surrounded for searches," a police officer said.

