Two-year jail term, Rs 1 lakh penalty in Jharkhand for violating coronavirus COVID-19 norms

In a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Jharkhand, the state government on Wednesday announced a hefty penalty for those violating the lockdown rules.

The Cabinet approved the Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance 2020 under which those who flout the guidelines, implemented to curb the spread of the infection, can face up to two years of jail term and a fine of up to Rs one lakh.

Anyone violating social distancing, not wearing masks in public, flouting guidelines for offices and shops crowd, spitting in public can be booked under the new law. Till now there was no law regarding this.

On bringing the ordinance, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that there is a provision in the law and sometimes there is a need for strict action from time to time, that is why the government has taken this decision.

Jharkhand Cabinet Secretary Ajay Kumar said that guidelines are being implemented from time to time by the government regarding the lockdown. It is seen that people are negligent in its compliance, but the government is unable to take strict action as there is no Act to punish those who disobey the rules.

In the cabinet meeting, 39 proposals were passed in which many important decisions are taken. The Jharkhand government will encourage state-level toppers by rewarding them. An incentive will be given as a gift to the class X-XII students from Jharkhand Board, CBSE and ICSE boards.

The topper of Class 10 in the state will get Rs 1 lakh, and the student who secured the second position will get Rs 75,000. The topper students in different streams of Class12 will be given Rs Rs 3 lakh each, the students securing the second position will get Rs 2 lakh each and those securing third will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.